6ix9ine’s Ex-Girlfriend Sues Him For “Appalling Campaign Of Abuse” Including Drugging Her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yailin La Más Viral’s lawsuit accused controversial rapper 6ix9ine of extensive abuse and theft throughout their relationship.

Yailin La Más Viral—real name Jorgina Lulu Guillermo Diaz—is suing her ex-boyfriend 6ix9ine for nonconsensual pornography, battery, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress in Florida. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Diaz accused 6ix9ine of abusing her and stealing “huge sums of money” from her since the beginning of their relationship.

“Throughout and after his relationship with [Diaz], [6ix9ine] has waged an appalling campaign of abuse against her – seeking to dominate, control, and harm her; alienate her from her family and friends; and rob her of hundreds of thousands of dollars of her hard-earned money,” her lawyers wrote. “Over a period of more than a year, [6ix9ine] physically, sexually and emotionally abused [Diaz] – including, among many other acts of abuse and manipulation, drugging her while stealing and diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars of her earnings.

“[He] used these misappropriated funds to pay for luxury expenses for his own entertainment, while manipulating, shaming, and coercing [her] to undergo unnecessary plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures.”

The lawsuit detailed several examples of 6ix9ine’s abuse. In one incident, he allegedly struck Diaz and threatened to throw her off a balcony at her daughter’s baptism.

6ix9ine—real name is Daniel Hernandez—was arrested on domestic violence charges in the Dominican Republic in January. He was taken into custody for “physical and psychological violence” against Diaz. Dominican authorities also arrested for him attacking two producers in October 2023.

Diaz began dating 6ix9ine in May 2023. She ended their relationship after discovering his theft and fraud in August 2024. 6ix9ine allegedly responded to the breakup by posting explicit images and videos of her on social media.

“In a final act of abuse, seeking to retaliate against [Diaz] and to reassert control over [her] when she told him their relationship was over – and when his access to her money was cut off – [6ix9ine] appallingly and unlawfully posted private, intimate and sexually explicit videos and photographs of [her] on the X app,” Diaz’s lawyers explained. “After [her] management team promptly secured removal of these deeply personal videos and photographs, [he] deviously and unlawfully sought to re-publish them – which he shamefully succeeded in doing mere days before the filing of this complaint. Mercifully, the X app has acted quickly to once again take down [his] scandalous posts.”

Diaz is seeking at least $1 million in damages.