6ix9ine Slapped With International Arrest Warrant As Legal Woes Grow

Dominican Republic authorities seek to apprehend 6ix9ine in an ongoing assault case. He was accused of attacking two producers in 2023.

A Dominican Republic court issued an international warrant for 6ix9ine, per Diario Libre. He faced arrest for contempt of court stemming from a 2023 assault case.

“This court issues an arrest warrant against the accused and the execution of the guarantee of 500 thousand Dominican pesos,” the Court of Appeals of the Judicial District of La Vega ordered.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested for assaulting two producers in the Dominican Republic in October 2023. He allegedly attacked Cristian Anthony Rojas and Nelson Alfonso Hilario García for spending time with his then-girlfriend Yailin La Más Viral.

The controversial rapper was released on bail but returned to a Dominican jail a few months later. Authorities arrested him on domestic violence charges in January. He allegedly assaulted Yailin in December 2023. A few days ago, Yailin linked up with 6ix9ine’s foe Lil Tjay.

Judge Fátima Veloz granted 6ix9ine’s conditional release in January. He was ordered to pay $510 and participate in counseling. He also had to meet with authorities until they concluded their investigation.

6ix9ine ran afoul of the law multiple times over the years. He was convicted for the use of a child in a sexual performance in 2015. He also pleaded guilty to nine felony charges in a racketeering case against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in 2019.

Criminal cases were just a portion of 6ix9ine’s legal woes. He recently lost a copyright infringement lawsuit and watched the government auction off his seized vehicles to cover an IRS debt.