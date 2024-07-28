EXCLUSIVE: 6ix9ine Ordered To Pay Big Bucks Over “Stoopid” Lawsuit Loss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Legal troubles continue for 6ix9ine as he faces a default judgment. Find out what happened and how it will impact his finances.

Rapper 6ix9ine will have more financial difficulties following a copyright infringement case related to his song “Stoopid.”

The United States District Court ruled against 6ix9ine in a lawsuit by Seth Gordon over his song “Stoopid” for using a nine-second radio drop at the beginning of the song without authorization.

Despite Gordon’s copyright registration for the musical composition “Yung Gordon Intro,” 6ix9ine included the drop in his song without seeking permission from Gordon.

This unauthorized use of Gordon’s creative work led to a legal dispute that ultimately resulted in a default judgment against 6ix9ine.

Because the Brooklyn rapper refused to respond to the lawsuit in time to defend himself in the case, the court issued a default judgment against him, holding him accountable for copyright infringement.

The court’s ruling mandates that 6ix9ine must now turn over earnings generated from his album Dummy Boy, which features the song “Stoopid,” and the profits from the single itself.

The court determined that 6ix9ine must pay damages to Gordon, calculated as 1/13th of the profits from the album, attributed to the unauthorized use of the radio drop in the song, amounting to $61,538.46.

Additionally, he is required to cover the legal expenses incurred by Seth Gordon during the litigation process, including the attorney’s fees associated with the case, which amount to almost another $12,000.

The financial obligation significantly burdens 6ix9ine’s already contentious legal situation.

Last week, 6ix9ine’s custom Bentley and Lamborghini were sold for over $260,000 at a government auction to cover a bill to the IRS.