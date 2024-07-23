6ix9ine’s Custom Luxury Cars Auctioned Off Following Government Seizure

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine’s custom-painted Bentley and Lamborghini sold for a total of more than $260,000 at a government auction.

The U.S. government found buyers for two colorful cars seized from 6ix9ine to cover his IRS debt. Auctions for his 2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed and 2019 Lamborghini Urus closed on Tuesday (July 23).

U.S. General Services Administration records showed a $85,500 winning bid for 6ix9ine’s Bentley. The Lamborghini went off a much higher price at $175,043.

Auctions for 6ix9ine’s vehicles began on July 8. The Bentley received 16 bids while the Lamborghini had 30 bidders.

Both cars featured custom paint jobs. 6ix9ine added his signature paint-splattered pattern to the luxury vehicles.

The Bentley required repairs. Its new owner will have to deal with shattered side windows and significant damage to the front windshield. The car’s convertible top had several tears. The Lamborghini was in good condition with a little over 49,000 miles on it.

6ix9ine’s cars were seized in April. The government took his rides a few months after he was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend in the Dominican Republic.

Authorities apprehended in 6ix9ine in January over an incident that allegedly occurred in December 2023. 6ix9ine spent a little over a week in jail before a Dominican judge granted his conditional release. He was ordered to undergo counseling and cooperate with police in their investigation.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was previously arrested for assault in the Dominican Republic in 2023. He allegedly attacked two producers, Cristian Anthony Rojas and Nelson Alfonso Hilario García, for spending time with his girlfriend.

The assault cases only scratched the surface of 6ix9ine’s criminal history. He pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance in 2015. He also pleaded guilty to nine felony charges for his role in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in 2019. 6ix9ine infamously testified against his fellow gang members in exchange for a two-year prison sentence.