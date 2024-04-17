6ix9ine Involved In Shooting? Bullet Hole Spotted On Rapper’s Seized Car

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Footage showed a bullet hole in one of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s cars, which was seized for his failure to pay taxes.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s cars were seized for nonpayment of taxes, but damage to one of the vehicles raised more questions on Wednesday (April 17). A man involved in the impoundment shared videos of 6ix9ine’s cars on social media. The footage revealed a bullet hole in the green car’s window.

“No matter how much you work for them people or tell on a b####, you can be a rat, n####, they still gon’ take the s###,” the man filming said, referencing 6ix9ine’s testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. “It’s still their s###.”

Fans wondered if 6ix9ine or someone driving his vehicle was involved in a shooting due to the bullet hole. There were no reports of any shootings linked to 6ix9ine this week.

The controversial rapper hasn’t publicly responded to the car seizures. His most recent social media activity involved his girlfriend Yailin La Más Viral, who posted a few clips of the two enjoying a night out via Instagram Stories on Tuesday (April 16).

Fans are speculating Rapper 6ix9ine has been SHOT after his Bentley was seen with bullet holes on the driver side window.



Prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Uw3BRZJSgR — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) April 17, 2024

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in the Dominican Republic in January. He was released from custody that same month. A judge ordered him to undergo counseling.

Yailin was arrested for battery in Florida in December 2023. 6ix9ine shared videos of his girlfriend attacking him and kicking a vehicle before her arrest.

The multi-platinum-selling artist and Yailin’s problematic relationship played a factor in an earlier arrest in the Dominican Republic. Authorities arrested 6ix9ine for assaulting two producers named Cristian Anthony Rojas and Nelson Alfonso Hilario Garcia. 6ix9ine was allegedly upset about the producers spending time with Yailin.

A judge issued a restraining order and required 6ix9ine to participate in anger management after he secured bail. Last month, he was spotted on his phone during an anger management class.