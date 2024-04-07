EXCLUSIVE: 6ix9ine’s Kidnapper Loses Final Attempt At Freedom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The guy accused of orchestrating 6ix9ine’s kidnapping has lost another attempt to get out of this 24-year prison sentence.

The recent ruling dismissed Anthony Ellison’s claims that his legal representation failed to adequately defend him during a trial that featured 6ix9ine testing against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Ellison, identified as a key figure within the gang, faced accusations not only of kidnapping Hip-Hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine but of engaging in racketeering, a violent crime in aid of racketeering, and maiming and assault with a dangerous weapon.

In his argument for a retrial or sentence reduction, Ellison insisted that the evidence presented against him was insufficient and that his actions, particularly in relation to the kidnapping of Tekashi 6ix9ine, were provoked by the rapper’s previous behaviors.

He suggested that his counsel did not effectively challenge the evidence or argue for a lesser sentence considering these provocations.

Ellison’s rationale for seeking a reduced sentence based on alleged provocation by Tekashi 6ix9ine was especially criticized.

The court found no evidence to support the idea that such provocations could justify the crimes committed or warrant a lesser sentence than the 24 years handed down.

The court’s decision clearly portrayed Ellison’s culpability, pointing to “overwhelmingly supported” evidence of his criminal activities and leadership role within the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

The ruling affirms the severity of Ellison’s offenses and his position within a criminal organization that inflicted violence and fear.