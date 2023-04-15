EXCLUSIVE: 6ix9ine To Blame For His Own Kidnapping Says Gang Member Seeking Sentence Reduction

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A gang member accused of kidnapping 6ix9ine says his sentence should be reduced due to the rappers involvement in criminal activity!

Anthony “Harv” Ellison, a convicted member of the notorious Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, is seeking a sentence reduction in connection with the high-profile kidnapping of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez.

Ellison, who was found guilty of RICO Conspiracy, Kidnapping in Aid of Racketeering, and Using a Firearm During and In Relation to a Crime of Violence in October 2019, is currently serving a 24-year prison sentence.

He now contends that Tekashi 6ix9ine’s own criminal activities played a significant role in provoking the kidnapping, providing extraordinary and compelling reasons to request a modification of his sentence.

The kidnapping, which was captured on video, took place during a tumultuous time for the Nine Trey Bloods.

“He cooperated and, for the most part, evaded being punished for his unlawful acts by immediately cooperating and testifying at the trial in this case,” Harv Ellison explained. “However, it was Mr. Hernandez’s misconduct and involvement in the alleged criminal enterprise that subjected him to and provoked the alleged kidnapping.”

The rapid rise and lucrative success of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s career had caused divisions within the gang, straining relationships between the rapper and key members, including his former manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan.

Ellison’s attempt to reduce his sentence comes after a series of legal setbacks.

His appeal to the Second Circuit was denied on September 23, 2022, and a previous motion for compassionate release due to the risk of contracting coronavirus was denied on July 7, 2021.

Undeterred, on March 1, 2023, Ellison submitted a request for compassionate release to the warden of his current facility but has not yet received a response.

In his latest bid for a reduced sentence, Ellison is not disputing his conviction; rather, he is asserting that Tekashi 6ix9ine’s involvement in criminal activities within the alleged enterprise contributed to his own kidnapping.

Ellison argues that the rapper’s misconduct should be considered an extraordinary and compelling reason for a sentence modification since it played a significant role in causing the crime.

Ellison’s request for a reduction in his prison sentence is now pending.

If successful, this development could have a significant impact on Ellison’s lengthy incarceration, potentially leading to a substantial reduction in his prison term.