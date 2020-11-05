Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Kidnapper Anthony “Harv” Ellison Gets 24-Year Sentence

(AllHipHop News)
On November 4, Anthony “Harv” Ellison was convicted for kidnapping and other charges connected to a racketeering conspiracy case. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer sentenced the 33-year-old alleged Nine Trey Gangster Bloods leader to 24 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release.
“Anthony Ellison was a high-ranking member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a violent gang that wreaked havoc across New York City, and he was convicted of racketeering, kidnapping, and a violent assault with a dangerous weapon. Now, thanks to the outstanding work of our partners at the NYPD, HSI, and ATF, he will spend the next 24 years in federal prison,” states Audrey Strauss, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (born Daniel Hernandez) pleaded guilty to nine criminal charges in his own federal racketeering case in 2019. The “Trollz” performer agreed to cooperate with the prosecution by testifying against Ellison and other Nine Trey affiliates.
As part of the plea deal, 6ix9ine swore in court that Ellison and co-defendant Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack set up the 2018 kidnapping and robbery in New York City. Ellison and Mack claimed the abduction was actually part of an orchestrated scheme to promote Tekashi’s music.
6ix9ine began serving home confinement in April after getting an early release from a two-year prison term. The government witness attempted to revive his rap career following his exit from the penitentiary, but his TattleTales album was met with negative reviews and disappointing sales.