EXCLUSIVE: 6ix9ine Ordered To Court, Could Be Heading To Prison Over Multiple Supervised Release Violations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine may be heading back to prison after a judge ordered him to court over multiple supervised release violations tied to his probation.

6ix9ine’s splashy celebration after ditching his ankle monitor could land him back behind bars.

The rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, is scheduled to appear in federal court on April 21 at 10:30 a.m. after Judge Paul Engelmayer ordered him to answer for multiple supervised release violations.

The court summons comes just weeks after 6ix9ine marked the end of his house arrest by diving into a pool while music blared and friends cheered him on.

The March 24 moment was shared online, signaling what he hoped was a fresh start after months of confinement.

But the celebration may have been premature. Despite shedding his ankle monitor, 6ix9ine remains on federal probation until November 2025.

His release terms—set after he cooperated in the blockbuster RICO trial involving numerous Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, including his former manager.

The rapper’s deal included strict travel restrictions, mandatory drug testing, and a ban on firearms. His legal troubles have stacked up over the past two years.

In October 2024, he was arrested in New York for unauthorized travel to Las Vegas, skipping drug tests, testing positive for methamphetamines, and lying to his probation officer.

He pleaded guilty to five violations and served 45 days in jail. The judge at the time noted the offenses were not “gravely serious” but warned him about continued noncompliance.

Then, in March 2025, law enforcement raided his Florida home during a probation check, seizing firearms and narcotics.

While he wasn’t arrested due to lack of evidence, authorities detained him for several hours and collected DNA samples.

Now, Judge Engelmayer will decide whether the latest violations warrant more jail time. If the court finds him in breach of his supervised release again, the rapper could be sent back to prison.

The summons to court caps off a bad week for the rapper. He dropped two new songs, “HANNA” and “POPPA,” which were greeted with critical reactions from listeners on social media.