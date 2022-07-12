6ix9ine Returns To IG To Insult Other Rappers

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been quiet the past few months. But his silence was broken last night, when he returned to IG to clown other rappers!

The past few months have been relatively quiet regarding Tekashi 6ix9ine, but on late Monday night (July 11th), everyone’s favorite Hip-Hop troll returned to social media with a bang.

6ix9ine posted a video of various clips from his recent concert in Istanbul, Turkey. The footage shows him stage diving into a massive sea of fans repeatedly.

The 26-year-old captioned the post with his familiar braggadocios style, writing, “THE BEST IN THE WORLD. You can’t stop what GOD has planned for someone. 15,000 sold out show Istanbul Turkey. 500,000$ for 40 minutes.”

“All around the world I’m loved and known in every part,” he wrote with a thin veil of shade. “You guys need festivals to have big stages, only known in America.

“It needs to be 20 artist performing for people to show up. Don’t @ me argue with ur self,” he concluded.

While he posted the curated clip of his overseas concert, his lawyers are fighting two lawsuits in the states.

Both lawsuits, filed by Hits Before Fame LLC & After Hours LLC and Jaime Dominguez & JJD Entertainment, allege that the artist has reneged on a few shows that he was paid for and then went to the media and lied about the arrangements he had with the promoters.