6ix9ine Shares Wild Story About His Sexual Activity In The Shower During Jail Stint

6ix9ine opens up about his three-month federal stint, sharing raw details about confinement and personal routines.

6ix9ine walked out of federal custody in early April after three months locked up, and immediately started breaking down exactly what confinement felt like in the most unfiltered way possible.

The rapper sat down with Adin Ross during his first day out of jail, sharing raw details about how he managed isolation and boredom while serving time for violating his supervised release.

6ix9ine described his three-month federal stint with blunt detail, including private habits while serving time.

Speaking after his release, he shared how he coped with the monotony of confinement at Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center.

“The last time I jerked off was during the Super Bowl, last February 8th,” he told Adin Ross.

He explained the moment came from pure boredom and conversation while locked down.

“I was just talking to my girl, let me j#######. So I went in the shower early in the morning before the Super Bowl.

The rapper said he used commissary items to cook for others before retreating to a private moment.

“I made a meal for everybody. I literally bought like five commissary items and cooked for everybody. I felt like guilty because God says you’re not supposed to waste sperm,” he shared.

His comments reflected personal beliefs tied to guilt after the act.

“If you j####### and waste c##, um, you’re 24 hours out of grace I believe,” the rapper said.

6ix9ine’s journey back to the can started when federal officials caught him slipping in late 2025.

After his cooperation in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods racketeering case years earlier, 6ix9ine was supposed to follow strict conditions tied to his supervised release.

Travel violations, using drugs and missed reporting requirements gave authorities the ammunition they needed to send him back.

A judge ordered roughly 90 days in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn rather than extending his supervision indefinitely.

His candid breakdown of confinement routines shows how inmates develop personal coping mechanisms to survive isolation.

6ix9ine left custody on April 3 and remains under federal supervision tied to his earlier conviction, with one year of supervised release still pending.