6ix9ine Leaves Prison With Nicolas Maduro’s Autographed SpongeBob Doll

6ix9ine left federal prison with an autographed SpongeBob doll signed by Nicolas Maduro, the imprisoned Venezuelan president.

Tekashi 6ix9ine walked out of MDC Brooklyn on Friday morning with something most rappers will never own: a SpongeBob SquarePants doll autographed by a former Venezuelan president.

The 90-day federal prison stint ended with the rapper leaving in high spirits, clutching papers and the signed collectible that’s already becoming the most unusual prison souvenir in recent memory.

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine got Nicolas Maduro to sign the doll while they were both locked up at the same facility, and Maduro even dated it.

The rapper returned to prison after authorities caught him violating his probation with cocaine and MDMA possession charges last year.

His three-month sentence at the Brooklyn facility turned into an unexpected networking opportunity when he crossed paths with Maduro, who’s been detained there since the American military extracted him from Venezuela back in January.

The unlikely prison friendship between the two became the centerpiece of his release day celebration.

In the video footage from his release, 6ix9ine’s energy is unmistakable as he exits the facility with his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, by his side.

He’s holding the SpongeBob doll up to the camera, proudly displaying Maduro’s signature and the date written across it.

The moment captures something surreal: a rapper leaving federal prison with a presidential autograph on a cartoon character, then immediately throwing on a thick diamond chain that gleams under the morning light.