President Trump Sends Nicolás Maduro To Brooklyn Jail Where Diddy Nearly Got His Throat Cut

Nicolas Maduro now faces the same deadly threats at MDC Brooklyn where Diddy survived a knife attack before his transfer to Fort Dix in 2025.

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro is now locked up at the same dangerous Brooklyn jail where Diddy nearly had his throat slashed by a fellow inmate in 2025.

Maduro arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Saturday (January 3) after Donald Trump ordered a military operation that captured the Venezuelan leader from his fortress-like compound in Caracas. The facility has earned a reputation as one of America’s most violent federal prisons, where inmates regularly face life-threatening attacks.

The 62-year-old dictator will face the same brutal conditions that terrorized Diddy during his time at MDC Brooklyn before his October 2025 transfer to Fort Dix. According to sources close to the Hip-Hop mogul, an inmate snuck into Diddy’s cell while he was sleeping and pressed a makeshift blade against his throat.

“He woke up with a knife to his throat,” said Charlucci Finney, a friend of Diddy who revealed the terrifying incident. “It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him.”

The attack happened during one of Diddy’s nights at MDC Brooklyn, where he was being held on prostitution-related charges before his sentence was completed. The assailant reportedly wanted to earn “prestige” by harming the disgraced mogul, highlighting how high-profile inmates become targets in the facility’s violent environment.

Diddy was eventually transferred to Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey in October 2025 to serve his 50-month sentence.

MDC Brooklyn has been described as “hell on Earth” by former inmates and advocates. Federal judges have repeatedly criticized the facility’s dangerous conditions, which include regular 24-hour lockdowns, violence between inmates, and inadequate security measures that allow weapons to circulate freely.

The prison has housed other high-profile defendants, including Ghislaine Maxwell, Sam Bankman-Fried, and Michael Cohen. Currently, Luigi Mangione, who allegedly assassinated UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is also being held at the facility alongside Maduro.

Judi Garrett, former assistant director at the Federal Bureau of Prisons, expects Maduro will be placed in a special housing unit for his own protection. However, even these supposedly secure areas have proven vulnerable to violent incidents.

Maduro faces charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons violations. His wife and son are also named as defendants in the federal indictment.

The president said American forces captured Maduro after he “got bum rushed so fast” during the early morning raid on his heavily fortified compound.

The operation involved more than 150 aircraft and special forces from the Army’s Delta Force, with CIA intelligence helping track down the Venezuelan dictator. Trump revealed that Maduro was trying to reach a steel-reinforced safe room when American troops overwhelmed his security.

Meanwhile, Trump announced that the United States will “run” Venezuela until a “safe, proper and judicious transition” can take place.