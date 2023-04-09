6ix9ine Smacked With Hefty Lawsuit From American Express

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine was smacked again – this time it was only in the legal sense of the word – he’s being sued by American Express!

In a twist of fate, American rapper 6ix9ine, who recently faced a beating at a South Florida gym by members and affiliates of the Latin Kings, found himself in another unfortunate situation.

This time, instead of fists, he was smacked with legal papers.

American Express is fervently pursuing the repayment of 6ix9ine’s alleged $120,000 credit card debt, as revealed by information obtained by Radar Online.

The company has resorted to legal action against the infamous rap star, who is no stranger to controversy and legal troubles.

According to Radar Online, a process server managed to track down 6ix9ine on March 23 inside a Cuban bakery called Delicias Cuban Bakery.

The server spotted the rapper driving his blue Lamborghini adorned with vibrant paint splatters, and followed him to the bakery.

Once inside, the process server approached 6ix9ine, who confirmed his identity, and served him the legal documents.

6ix9ine was hit with the lawsuit just days after he suffered a brutal beating inside of a South Florida gym.

The rapper was assaulted inside of an LA. Fitness on March 21st.

Three men, identified as Rafael Medina Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25 well eventually arrested and charged with the assault.