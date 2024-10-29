6ix9ine Blames Positive Meth Tests On Adderall Following Arrest: “It’s A Mistake”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Daniel Hernandez—better known by his rap moniker 6ix9ine, was arrested on Tuesday morning (October 29) for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

Details surrounding his apprehension are starting to emerge, partly due to Inner City Press reporter Matthew Lee, who was in the courtroom when Hernandez made his latest appearance. During the hearing, 6ix9ine was confronted about his positive drug tests, which he claimed were misunderstandings.

Hernandez apparently tested positive for meth—not just once but twice. But he begged to differ, telling the judge, “Adderall has meth in it. It’s just a mistake.”

#6ix9ine: Adderall has meth in it. It’s just a mistake.

Judge: You didn’t show up for drug testing. I’m not requiring you to answer that#6ix9ine: Aug 27, I was tested positive. So every Wednesday, a drug test. You take a p### test, I said, that’s a lie. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) October 29, 2024

The judge told Hernandez he could discuss the positive drug tests at his upcoming hearing on November 12 and why he repeatedly left the country despite orders forbidding that. The judge ultimately sent him back to Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, the same facility housing Diddy.

“I’ll be interested in hearing more about that on November 12,” the judge said. “I can’t resolve it now. Another court directed you not to leave the country, you left. You can call that court corrupt, and that country corrupt, but you left. I’ll see you in two weeks.”

Hernandez’s entire career has been plagued by legal issues. In 2018, he was arrested on RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges due to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. The federal RICO charges were based on allegations that he and other gang members engaged in a series of crimes, including drug trafficking, armed robberies, shootings and other violent acts.

He often used gang-related imagery and individuals in his music videos, which contributed to his public persona. Authorities claimed that he actively participated in and funded certain gang activities, which ultimately led to the charges. But, as anyone in the rap community knows, he cooperated with federal prosecutors, providing information on other gang members in exchange for a reduced sentence, leading to significant media attention and controversy. He was ultimately sentenced to two years but served just 13 months.

As for Hernandez’s latest arrest, he reportedly failed to comply with a scheduled appearance at 9:30 a.m. local time, resulting in his arrest an hour later. A judge arraigned him on three violations: traveling to Las Vegas without permission, failure to appear for drug testing and using narcotics.

Hernandez pleaded not guilty to the charges, but attorneys presented proof of his alleged unauthorized trip to Las Vegas on September 7, in addition to a back-dated letter from August through September from a doctor in Florida, who reported he tested positive for meth “two times in the last two weeks.”