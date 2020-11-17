6ix9ine’s Manager Slams Hulu & Showtime Documentaries About The Controversial Rapper

(AllHipHop News)
On Monday, Hulu began streaming 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez. The Vikram Gandhi-directed investigative documentary explores the life and career of provocative Brooklyn rapper Danny Hernandez who is better known as Tekashi 6ix9ine.
A description for the doc reads:
One of the most controversial figures in contemporary pop culture, 69 repeatedly broke the internet with his sensationalist music videos and social media beefs before infamously testifying against Brooklyn gang the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a landmark trial. Director Vikram Gandhi (Kumaré, Barry) gets up close and personal with the neighborhood locals who knew 69 when he was still just Danny Hernandez—before the hard-core persona and the face tattoos—to chronicle his meteoric rise and fall from fame and probe the harsh extremes of addiction to fame in the digital era.
At least one person connected to 6ix9ine is not supporting The Saga of Danny Hernandez. The “Trollz” rhymer’s manager, Murda Murphy, took to Instagram to slam Hulu’s film as well as Showtime’s upcoming three-episode Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine docuseries which is expected to air on the cable network in 2021.
“The Hulu & Showtime @6ix9ine projects!! Are both unauthorized!! Nothing to do with us!! Zero!! The people in these talking are [cap]! Are not involved with us in anyway!! Don’t support this trash!! When @6ix9ine does something you’ll be the first to know!” posted Murphy on his Instagram Story.
Supervillain supposedly includes director Karam Gill conducting an exclusive interview with 6ix9ine after he was released from prison earlier this year. In 2019, 6ix9ine pled guilty to nine federal charges including racketeering, testified against his Nine Trey Gangster Bloods associates, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
The 24-year-old New Yorker later received an early release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Hernandez pled guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance in 2015 which led to a four-year probation sentence.
Several other Nine Trey members took plea deals but did not cooperate with the prosecution. Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack took his case to trial, and 6ix9ine took the stand against him. Mack was sentenced to 204 months in prison for racketeering and drug-related charges. Co-defendant Anthony “Harv” Ellison was sentenced to 288 months in prison for the 2018 kidnapping of Tekashi.
“As alleged in the indictment, this gang, which included platinum-selling rap artist Tekashi 6ix9ine, wreaked havoc on New York City, engaging in brazen acts of violence. Showing reckless indifference to others’ safety, members of the gang were allegedly involved in robberies and shootings, including a shooting inside the crowded Barclay’s Center, and a shooting in which an innocent bystander was hit,” stated U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman in 2018.