6LACK Announces “Since I Have A Lover Tour”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta native will crisscross North America and Europe.

Georgia-bred singer/rapper 6LACK released his third studio LP, Since I Have a Lover, on March 24. The Love Renaissance (LVRN) recording artist will support the project with a 40-date tour.

The Live Nation-produced “Since I Have A Lover Tour” kicks off in Portland on October 1. Other North American stops include Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, New York, Montreal, Toronto, and Atlanta.

Beginning next February, 6LACK will head overseas for shows. The 30-year-old performer is scheduled to visit Dublin, Manchester, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Stockholm, Oslo, and other European cities.

6LACK’s Since I Have a Lover joined an album catalog that includes 2016’s Free 6lack and 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter. The rapper/singer’s latest body of work arrived with guest features by Quin, Don Toliver, and Wale. The official music video for the title track has amassed more than 2.2 million views on YouTube.

“‘Since I Have a Lover’ was another moment where I knew the theme. I knew the story that we were telling,” said 6LACK in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. “We already had a bulk of the music, but there was something missing. And I went maybe weeks of just, it was like we were supposed to pull the trigger on when it was time to wrap things up, and release and start to shoot things.”

He continued, “And I just kept being like, something’s missing and I don’t know what it is, and I just have to be patient and say f### a deadline, and sit until that thing popped out. And when I heard the music for it, I was like, that’s the feeling right there.”

Tickets for 6LACK’s “Since I Have A Lover Tour” go on sale on April 28 at 10 am local time at 6lack.com and Ticketmaster.com.