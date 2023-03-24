6LACK Returns With ‘Since I Have A Lover’ Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Love Renaissance representative is back with his latest body of work.

It has been five years since 6LACK released his last album. The Atlanta-bred singer/rapper has finally returned with a new full-length project.

Since I Have a Lover landed on Friday, March 24. The 19-track project features QUIN and Don Toliver. Fwdslxsh, Sounwave, Dylan Wiggins, Kill September, and others provided the project’s production.

6LACK dropped the Since I Have a Lover title track on March 1. An official Andrew Donoho-directed music video for “Since I Have A Lover” amassed more than 1.8 million YouTube views since it premiered on the platform three weeks ago.

Since I Have a Lover follows the Love Renaissance recording artist’s previous studio albums, Free 6lack from 2016 and East Atlanta Love Letter from 2018. Free 6lack peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard 200, but the album remained on the chart for 73 weeks.

East Atlanta Love Letter topped off at the Billboard 200’s No. 3 position. The Recording Industry Association of America certified Free 6lack as Platinum. East Atlanta Love Letter earned a Gold Award from the RIAA.

During his break between albums, 6LACK achieved the biggest hit of his career. 2021’s “Calling My Phone” off Lil Tjay’s Destined 2 Win debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. That collaboration also found worldwide success by reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and No. 9 on the Billboard Global Excluding U.S. chart.