Michael Rubin has jokes for the ATL-born star after the Hawks take an L.

Last night, the Philadelphia 76ers were able to defeat the Atlanta Hawks (118 to 102) in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The series has featured several Hip Hop stars, like Quavo of the Migos, appearing inside the Wells Fargo Center.

Fellow Atlanta-based rapper Lil Baby was at the NBA playoff matchup in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Philly emcee Meek Mill was sitting courtside at the game as well.

At one point, Lil Baby had a lighthearted exchange with an unidentified, diehard Sixers fan. Meek posted a video of their courtside trash talk on his Instagram Story.

“He with the Hawks,” joked Lil Baby about the man sitting next to him wearing a 76ers hat, mask, and jersey. The Philadelphia representative then said, “Oh yeah? Sixers are gonna kick your a##.”

Joel Embiid’s 40 points and 13 rebounds helped the Sixers beat the Hawks, tying the series at one game apiece. Atlanta won Game 1 in Philadelphia (128 to 124) off the back of Hawks guard Trae Young’s 35-point performance.

“1-1 series next game In Atlanta!! They Got Me In Philly I’ll Get Em In Atlanta 😤 IYKYK #cantbefuccedwit,” wrote Lil Baby on Instagram. He was photographed with Meek Mill, Sixers partner Michael Rubin, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Michael Rubin also posted pictures of Lil Baby, Meek, and Kraft on his own Instagram account. The tongue-in-cheek caption for the photo read, “Voice of the Sixers!! @lilbaby.”

Last Friday, Lil Baby and Lil Durk released their collaborative project titled The Voice Of The Heroes. According to industry predictors, the album is on pace to debut at #1 with 165,000-185,000 first-week units.