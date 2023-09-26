‘8 Mile’ Actor/Rapper Nashawn Breedlove’s Mother Confirms His Death

Nashawn “Ox” Breedlove, best known for portraying Lotto in Eminem’s film 8 Mile, passed away at the age of 46 on Sunday (September 24). Breedlove’s mother Patricia confirmed reports of her son’s death in a Facebook post on Tuesday (September 26).
“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of my beloved son Nashawn Breedlove’s passing,” she wrote. “Many of you knew him by his alias ‘Lotto, ox,’ a name that echoed his resilience and determination. Nashawn was a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. No one could deny his talent.”
She added, “Nashawn’s departure from this world has left an immense void in my life, one that words cannot fully express. I can’t put into words the pain and hurt that I feel. He was not just my son; he was a remarkable man whose character and strength inspired all who crossed his path.”
Breedlove famously battled Eminem’s character B-Rabbit in the movie 8 Mile. Mickey Factz commended Breedlove for being one of the few people to beat Eminem in a rap battle.
“RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile,” Factz wrote. “Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness.”
Watch the battle from 8 Mile below.