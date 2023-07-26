Eminem And Dr. Dre Add New Rapper To Shady/Aftermath Roster With Joint Deal

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Las Vegas-based artist Ez Mil inked a deal with Eminem and Dr. Dre. Shady Records announced Ez Mil’s signing on Wednesday (July 26).

Ez Mil signed a joint deal with Shady Records, Interscope Records and Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment. The rapper will drop DU4LI7Y: REDUX, his final release for Virgin Music, on August 11. The project includes a collaboration with Eminem.

“We’ve never been out there signing a lot of artists, and one of the great things about how we built Shady is how selective we’ve been,” Eminem said. “And it’s even rarer that Dre and I sign something together – but I heard Ez’s music and was like, ‘This is really special” so I took it to Dre. We both agreed it would be a great fit and we wanted to work with him right on the spot.”

Dr. Dre believed he and Eminem found someone unique in Ez Mil. The iconic producer was eager to work with his latest signee.

“I’m really only interested in working on s### that sounds different from anything else going on out there, and only then if I feel I can really bring something to it,” Dr. Dre said. “Em played me Ez and I had that feeling…that thing that happens when we both know we’ve found something special. And that was it.”

Eminem shared Ez Mil’s song “Up Down (Step & Walk)” on social media, telling fans it was “why we signed him.”

Watch the music video for the track below.