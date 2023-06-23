Snoop Dogg Honors Dr. Dre With Icon Award: “We Make Magic Together”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg praised his longtime collaborator Dr. Dre for revolutionizing music at the presentation of ASCAP’s inaugural Hip-Hop Icon Award.

Snoop Dogg presented ASCAP’s inaugural Hip-Hop Icon Award to Dr. Dre at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday (June 22).

The Doggfather commemorated Dr. Dre’s career in a speech during the event. Snoop Dogg extolled his longtime collaborator’s work ethic and emphasized the legendary producer’s impact on the music.

“There is nobody like Dr. Dre,” he said. “It’s almost unfair how many times he’s revolutionized music. If Dre had only been a member of N.W.A, we’d still remember him forever. If he had only given us The Chronic, he’d still be a Hip-Hop legend. He’s earned eight Grammys, sold millions of records, founded some of the most successful businesses in music, but Dr. Dre has never stopped working. [He] never stopped pushing the music forward. And I can honestly say that Dr. Dre has changed my life in so many ways.”

Snoop Dogg also spoke about his bond with Dr. Dre. The West Coast rapper explained why the two continue to work together and teased their upcoming album Missionary.

“There’s a reason why I keep coming back to Dr. Dre,” Snoop Dogg said. “We make magic together. We’ve been doing this s### for over three decades, and we still at it … Trust me, the best is yet to come.”

Dr. Dre thanked Snoop Dogg for the kind words and years of friendship. The Aftermath Entertainment founder marveled at their ability to remain close throughout their years in the music industry.

“Can you imagine how difficult it is to maintain a friendship in this business for 30 years?” Dr. Dre asked the crowd. “It’s crazy. But that’s my bro!”

Dr. Dre said it was an honor to be recognized as a Hip-Hop icon. He hoped the next generation would follow his blueprint and bring Hip-Hop to new heights.

Watch Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s speeches below.