Local D.A. Furious After 8Ball & MJG Get Their Own Street

A local district attorney in Mississippi has taken issue with rappers 8Ball & MJG getting their own street named after them.

Last weekend, The City of Memphis officially named a street corner in Orange Mound after revered rappers 8Ball & MJG.

The intersection of Park Avenue and Airways Boulevard was rechristened as “8Ball Blvd at MJG Avenue,” a move that has sparked a little bit of controversy.

The district attorney in nearby DeSoto County in Mississippi expressed deep concern over the decision, arguing that it sends the wrong message to the community.

While some residents view the street naming as a celebration of Memphis’s rich musical culture, District Attorney Matthew Barton believes it glorifies a lifestyle that contributes to the city’s ongoing crime issues.

“Memphis and Tennessee leaders constantly ask why crime continues to devastate their communities. The answer is clear: it’s because they romanticize it,” Barton stated in an opinion piece.

8Ball & MJG are widely regarded for their music, which talks about the perils of street life.

According to Barton, by naming a street after the group, Memphis is elevating and celebrating the culture that fuels the city’s crime problem.

“How can they expect to reduce violence and criminal behavior when they’re publicly honoring individuals who promote the same destructive lifestyle?” he questioned.

Barton emphasized that the city’s crime rates are not a mystery.

He argued that as long as Memphis continues to glorify figures who celebrate criminality, they are feeding the very problems they claim to be fighting.

“Memphis has no shortage of heroes—teachers, civil rights activists, and everyday citizens who are working to create positive change. Instead of lifting up these role models, they are dedicating street corners to individuals who glorify criminal behavior,” Barton said.

The District Attorney also highlighted the broader impact of such decisions, noting that the consequences of Memphis’s crime problem spill over into neighboring communities, including DeSoto County.

“As long as crime continues to be romanticized and celebrated in Memphis, neighboring communities are left dealing with the overflow—more violence, more drugs, more lives at risk. We are interconnected, and their decisions impact us all,” Barton explained.