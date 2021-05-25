9th Wonder To Teach Hip Hop History At Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment

Last year, Roc Nation and Long Island University joined forces to create the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. This week, the Jay-Z-founded company and LIU announced Patrick “9th Wonder” Douthit is joining the New York institution’s faculty.

9th Wonder will serve as a visiting professor and artist in residence. The North Carolina-bred record producer is set to teach courses in Hip Hop history and the making of an album beginning the Fall 2021 semester.

“The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will welcome its inaugural class of exceptional students this fall who will be taught by world-renowned artists and educators, giving them practical insight and real-world, hands-on experience,” states Long Island University President Kimberly R. Cline.

9th Wonder will bring a wealth of music industry knowledge to the classroom. Throughout his career, The Wonder Years album creator produced tracks for Little Brother, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Destiny’s Child, Drake, Chris Brown, Rapsody, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Big Boi, Mary J. Blige, and many more.

Previously, 9th Wonder taught at Duke University and Harvard University. He is currently working with the Loeb Library at Harvard University to chronicle the top 200 Hip Hop albums of all time. 9th also served as an artist in residence at North Carolina Central University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Virginia.

“Music changed my life and opened doors for me in ways that I never could have imagined, so it’s only right that we impart our knowledge to help the next generation of ambitious leaders,” says 9th Wonder. “I’m truly honored to teach at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment and look forward to equipping these students with the tools to break barriers in their own lives and careers.”

9th Wonder will be joined at the Roc Nation School by soprano saxophonist Sam Newsome and baritone vocalist Colin Levin. Newsome has served as a professor in the Music Department at Long Island University for 14 years. Levin formerly instructed students at Rowan University, Concord Academy, the International Summer Opera Festival, and the Mason Gross School of Music at Rutgers University.

“We’re thrilled to welcome such an esteemed group of musicians to serve as lecturers at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment,” says Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez. “Their collective wisdom and versatility will be essential to ensuring that the students receive a well-rounded education.”