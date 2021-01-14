AllHipHop EXCLUSIVE: A Boogie Sued For Destroying Rental Home, Landscape And Abandoning Cars

(AllHipHop Exclusives)
Rap star A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is known for doing damage on the mic, but he’s also accused of wrecking a house.
The Bronx-bred, New York rapper is accused of ruining a property he rented from a doctor and his wife in Mahwah, New Jersey.
On September 1st, 2017, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie entered into a 12-month lease to rent a luxury property in the city.
The rapper plunked down a $15,000 security deposit and agreed to pay $10,000 each month to rent the home from Dr. Lawrence Guarino and his wife Carolyn.
In December of 2018, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie allegedly abandoned the leased property without proper notice. To make matters worse, the Guarinos insist the rapper caused significant damages all over the house, to the tune of $263,592.24.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is accused of ruining the landscape, leaving the bathroom toilets clogged, cutting the carpet and replacing it with mismatched pieces, and leaving two vehicles abandoned on the property.
The couple says the rapper allegedly vacated the house and left the doors unlocked and opened. His carelessness allowed water to infiltrate the property, resulting in extensive damages to the high-end interior finishes.
The Guarino’s claim A Boogie left the house in a condition that left it unable to be leased until extensive repairs were conducted.
The destruction was so bad, Dr. Guarino contacted the Mahwah Police Department, to report the damage and possible vandalism to the abandoned home.
The Guarinos are suing A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his business High Bridge The Label. They are demanding a jury trial in the Superior Court of New Jersey.
The last few months have been filled with drama for A Boogie, born Julius Dubose.
On December 7th, 2020, the rapper’s entourage was involved in a shootout after his birthday party had a club in Teaneck, New Jersey.
The next day, the New Jersey police raided his Demarest, New Jersey house and busted him for possessing several guns, and a small amount of weed.