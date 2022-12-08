A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Explains Why ‘Me Vs. Myself’ Is His Best Project

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Highbridge rhymer also discusses featuring PnB Rock on the deluxe.

Artist Julius Dubose prepares to release his next full-length body of work. The Bronx native, better known as A Boogie wit da Hoodie, will drop Me vs. Myself this Friday, December 9.

Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe caught up with A Boogie wit da Hoodie to discuss his upcoming LP. The conversation included the Highbridge The Label representative explaining why he believes Me vs. Myself is his best project.

“It was a lot of negative things going on at the time I was making the album. I appreciate everything that literally happens in my life towards bringing it out to the music anyway,” said A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

He continued, “This feels like my best project in that way where I can really listen to something in the car, something in the crib at the same time I was going out, still hearing it in the club. This is my favorite vibe right now.”

Roddy Ricch, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Don Q, and H.E.R. will appear on A Boogie’s Me vs. Myself. Eleven of the songs are presented as tracks by Artist. Eleven of the songs are credited as A Boogie tracks.

Me vs. Myself Tracklisting

A Boogie Clarifies Why The Late PnB Rock Will Only Appear On The Deluxe Version

An extended version of Me vs. Myself will also feature A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s longtime collaborator Rakim “PnB Rock” Allen. A gunman robbed and fatally shot PnB Rock on September 12 at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles in Los Angeles.

“When it comes to PnB Rock too, that was a big one right there,” A Boogie told Zane Lowe. “That was the end of my album. I didn’t expect that right there. I had to put him on the album at the same time as not making it.”

The New Yorker continued, “I don’t like to do that when it comes to people passing away, putting their music [out]. It feels like a weird tension towards that. And I don’t like that at all so I separated his song from my album and I’m dropping it solo as a deluxe.”

Me vs. Myself will join an A Boogie wit da Hoodie studio album discography that contains 2017’s The Bigger Artist, 2018’s Hoodie SZN, and 2020’s Artist 2.0. The 2x-Platinum Hoodie SZN spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Both The Bigger Artist and Artist 2.0 earned Platinum certification from the RIAA. The Bigger Artist single “Drowning” with Kodak Black crossed the 7x-Platinum mark in June. A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s 2016 mixtape titled Artist also scored a Platinum plaque.