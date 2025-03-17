A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Miraculously Escapes Terrifying Car Accident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie faced a frighteningly close call after his car was wrecked in an accident on the highway.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie narrowly escaped injury after destroying his luxury sports car in a late-night crash early Sunday (March 16) in New York.

The Bronx native found himself in a frightening situation around 1 A.M. ET when his sleek white sports vehicle was wrecked in an accident on a New York highway, per TMZ.

Videos shared by the outlet captured the chaotic aftermath. Footage showed the mangled remains of the rapper’s car surrounded by emergency responders.

Despite the damage to the vehicle, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie walked away unharmed. Authorities confirmed that the rapper did not go to hospital, as he sustained no injuries.

Nobody else was injured during the crash, according to emergency crews at the scene.

The white sports car appeared nearly unrecognizable, with the hood completely detached.

Although the exact circumstances leading up to the accident remain unclear, authorities have not yet specified whether it was a single-vehicle incident or another automobile was involved. Boogie’s manager told the outlet that the wrecked car belonged to the star and confirmed his involvement.

The damaged vehicle, no longer drivable, was promptly removed from the scene on a tow truck while emergency workers cleared debris from the highway. Traffic was temporarily impacted as responders cleared the scene.