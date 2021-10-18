A Masked Kanye West Performs At Venice Wedding; Twitter Reacts

Kanye West was both a guest and performer at the Venetian wedding of the son of the world’s third-richest man.

Kanye West has made quite the habit of stepping out in public with a mask of late. Although many are still wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the iconic rapper has been pictured around the world in a wide array of spectacular full-face coverings.

I love that Kanye’s mask era is back pic.twitter.com/gcrE8ZjWiu — Kea (@jacquemusx) August 30, 2021

This most recent sighting was at a high-end wedding in Venice where Kanye took to the stage to perform some hits from much-loved hits from his back-catalog.

On Saturday (October 16,) Kanye was among a host of Hip-Hop royalty attending the wedding of D’Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co. executive vice president Alexander Arnault. Arnault is the second eldest son of Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, said to be the world’s third-richest man.

Bizarrely, or perhaps on-brand for Kanye, he performed wearing a black full-face mask, more appropriate for a Halloween event than a wedding. But again, this is Kanye, so masks are part of his current aesthetic.

Kanye performing in his Halloween mask in Venice



Via @questlove pic.twitter.com/T5uS2cShZz — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) October 17, 2021

It seems as though the Balenciaga mask interfered with Ye’s performance of one of his most loved songs, “Runaway” from his “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” album.

Kanye performing "Runaway" last night at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice. (10.16.21) pic.twitter.com/4WwxHsBEX1 — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 17, 2021

The responses on Twitter were savage!

this n#### does NOT wanna sing https://t.co/Rt5OmdhdUA — zombie ★ (@CODEINEDlET) October 17, 2021

Kanye West squid game frontman????? https://t.co/19enoWKFvy — phinneas flynn 💫 (@ScBayScJohnson) October 17, 2021

LMFAOOOO THE MASK F###### HIM UP SO BADLY JUST TAKE IT OFF 😭😭 https://t.co/kM0roN0tny — KG.(JOEY) (@thevoyager_) October 17, 2021

Kanye also entertained the wedding party performing “Flashing Lights” from his “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” project. It looks like some of the guests are wearing masks themselves so this, their second wedding reception, may have been a masquerade ball. In which case Yeezy was just following the dress code!

Kanye performing "Flashing Lights" last night at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice. (10.16.21) pic.twitter.com/AriRIBgnwA — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 17, 2021

Also in attendance were Hip-Hip power couple, Jay-Z and wife Beyonce.

Beyonce & Jay-Z spotted attending a wedding in Vanice, Italy. pic.twitter.com/AHCO9BtrEP — Beyoncé Numbers & News. (@beyoncenumbers) October 16, 2021

As previously mentioned, Kanye has been seen wearing masks a lot recently.

Yesterday he was seen in a fetching white mask, reportedly leaving Venice.

Kanye at Venezia Airport today‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/wSBuSZvZr1 — RapTV (@raptvcom) October 17, 2021

Kanye West in the Balenciaga Crocs 🥸 pic.twitter.com/NnMGpP6ahQ — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 17, 2021

And then turned up in Germany later on in the day wearing the same mask.

Kanye today in Berlin in White Hulk pic.twitter.com/LTrgx2jmNO — The Yeezy Zone (@TheYzyZone) October 17, 2021

This was Kanye back in September.

Rap Fact: Kanye West ends lawsuit with tech company after going off on lawyers in deposition while wearing his Jesus mask‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/QaG5rVQwb3 — RapTV (@raptvcom) September 29, 2021

Kanye West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian also popped up in a mask for the Met Gala this year.

Kim Kardashian nods to Kanye with face-obscuring mask at Met Gala 2021 https://t.co/ntdviGKKGJ pic.twitter.com/j09kagVEAm — New York Post (@nypost) September 14, 2021