A Masked Kanye West Performs At Venice Wedding; Twitter Reacts

Kanye West has made quite the habit of stepping out in public with a mask of late. Although many are still wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the iconic rapper has been pictured around the world in a wide array of spectacular full-face coverings.
This most recent sighting was at a high-end wedding in Venice where Kanye took to the stage to perform some hits from much-loved hits from his back-catalog.
On Saturday (October 16,) Kanye was among a host of Hip-Hop royalty attending the wedding of D’Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co. executive vice president Alexander Arnault. Arnault is the second eldest son of Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, said to be the world’s third-richest man.
Bizarrely, or perhaps on-brand for Kanye, he performed wearing a black full-face mask, more appropriate for a Halloween event than a wedding. But again, this is Kanye, so masks are part of his current aesthetic.
It seems as though the Balenciaga mask interfered with Ye’s performance of one of his most loved songs, “Runaway” from his “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” album.
The responses on Twitter were savage!
Kanye also entertained the wedding party performing “Flashing Lights” from his “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” project. It looks like some of the guests are wearing masks themselves so this, their second wedding reception, may have been a masquerade ball. In which case Yeezy was just following the dress code!
Also in attendance were Hip-Hip power couple, Jay-Z and wife Beyonce.
As previously mentioned, Kanye has been seen wearing masks a lot recently.
Yesterday he was seen in a fetching white mask, reportedly leaving Venice.
And then turned up in Germany later on in the day wearing the same mask.
This was Kanye back in September.
Kanye West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian also popped up in a mask for the Met Gala this year.