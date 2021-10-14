Kim Kardashian Hands Over $20 Mil Cash To Buy Kanye Out Of Marital Home

Kayne West and Kim Kardashian bought the mansion in 2014 and now Kim is the sole owner after filing for divorce earlier this year.

There has been a lot of talk about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce. The internet has been rife with “will they,” “won’t they” questions for months. Many were certain of reconciliation following Kim’s appearance in a wedding dress at Kanye’s final “DONDA” listening event back in August this year.

It appears that anyone holding out for reconciliation may have their hopes dashed as the pair have taken the divorce a step further. It was revealed yesterday (October 14) that Kim has bought Kanye out of the Hollywood home they shared.

Furthermore, it’s reported that the reality star paid in cash, handing over $20 million to buy Kanye out of their Hidden hills marital home. Kim is now the sole owner of the home they shared for seven years together with their four children.

Kim filed for divorce in February after getting married in 2014. The mansion was the home they purchased to begin married life and Kanye completely redesigned it to their liking, reportedly spending $20 million in renovations.

It is reported that negotiations between the pair were ‘extremely cordial’ and the sale proceeded smoothly.

Kim Kardashian recently hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” and received rave reviews for her performance. According to “The Sun” Kanye West wasn’t so happy with some of the proposed jokes and demanded certain jokes were left out. Apparently, Kanye did not want his old tweet calling Kris Jenner a ‘white supremacist’ included in the “People’s Kourt” sketch.

“The Sun” report that their sources revealed, “The writers wanted to include some from last summer, like calling Kim and Kris white supremacists but Kim shut that down. Kris and Kanye agreed.”