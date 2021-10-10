Kim Kardashian Makes Fun Of OJ Simpson And Caitlyn Jenner; Fans React To Debut SNL Hosting Gig

Kim Kardashian delivered some off color humor during her debut as a host of Saturday Night Live. Take a look at her fans’ reactions!

As expected, Kim Kardashian is drawing headlines after making her debut as a host on “Saturday Night Live.”

Kim rehearsed up to 20 hours a day and was trained by no less than comedian Dave Chappelle to ensure she delivered a flawless performance.

Kim admitted she was surprised to be the special guest host of “SNL” during her opening monologue.

“I’m surprised to see me here too. I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time. I mean, I only had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was premiering. It must have slipped my mom’s mind,” Kim said, referencing her infamous sex tape with Ray J.

In some self-deprecating humor, Kim said she was much more than a pretty face with amazing boobs and a perfect butt – and more than the “reference photo her sisters showed their plastic surgeons.”

She even took a dig at her former stepdad/trans woman, Caitlyn Jenner.

“I’m a Kim, not a Karen. Somehow my mom just knew. I don’t know how she saw that coming and not Caitlyn,” the 40-year-old reality star quipped.

During her routine, Kim thanked her biological father, Robert Kardashian, who opened her eyes to “racial injustice” by representing the infamous O.J. Simpson.

Simpson was acquitted of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and a waiter, Ronald Goldman.

In a bit that is sure to upset the Goldman family, Kim delivered some off-color humor about Simpson.

“It’s because of him I met my first black person. Want to take a stab in the dark on who it was? OJ does leave a mark – or several, or none at all I still don’t know,” Kim joked.

Kim also participated in skits based on “The Bachelorette” featuring Chris Rock, John Cena, Jesse Williams, Blake Griffin, and the actual “Bachelor,” Tyler Cameron.

Another sketch routine garnering praise is “The People’s Kourt,” which featured Kim as a judge presiding over petty arguments between her sisters.

Take a look at some of the replies to Kim Kardashian’s debut as host of “SNL.”

Haven’t been into #SNL since the 90s but them #KimKardashian clips make me want to watch the whole show #youredoingamazingsweetie — Blanka (@blankita_mtl) October 10, 2021

I will give credit where credit is due. @KimKardashian crushed it last night. Fantastic show. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @nbcsnl #KimKardashian #SNL

Side note: almost died when @amyschumer popped in. 😍😍😍 — Jess (@jessontheair) October 10, 2021

@nbcsnl Well I’ll be eating crow tonight for Canadian Thanksgiving cuz as much as I hat to admit it – @KimKardashian SLAYED it last night on #SNL! WOW!!! I haven’t laughed so much for a long time. Her opening, the skits, the music vid! UNREAL. A thousand apologies #KimKardashian https://t.co/Lcl4MCBKV4 — LeRenard (@le_renardale) October 10, 2021