A Tribe Called Quest Named 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee

A Tribe Called Quest is among the eight performers being inducted into the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The news arrived via American Idol on Sunday (April 21) with co-hosts Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest unveiling this year’s class. Other inductees include Peter Frampton, Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang and Ozzy Osbourne. Alexis Korner, John Mayall, Big Mama Thornton, Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield will be inducted in separate categories, while former Motown executive Suzanne de Passe will receive the annual Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The nominees were announced in February. To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Ten of the 15 nominees were on the ballot for the first time, including Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Kravitz, Oasis, O’Connor, Osbourne and Sade.

It means, however, Eric B. & Rakim won’t get in this year—despite this being the second time they were nominated. Speaking to AllHipHop at the time, Eric B. was hopeful, saying, “Maybe it’ll happen this time. I feel great about it. Let me tell you, anytime anybody nominates you or thinks about you, you should feel great. I think it’s a long time coming. We’re all righteous guys and girls, so it’s on God’s time, not our time. I’d be just as appreciative if I won it the first time, so it’s great.”

While Eric B. & Rakim fans will cross their fingers for next year, A Tribe Called Quest is likely celebrating. After all, it’s overdue. The legendary group’s debut album, People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, arrived 34 years ago in 1990, well within the range for consideration. ATCQ joins other Hip-Hop acts like the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, Kool Herc and LL COOL J, among others.

This year’s ceremony takes place on October 19 in Cleveland and will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date. It will be available on Hulu the next day. The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streamed live on Disney+ for the first time ever; the special on ABC reached more than 13 million viewers across linear and streaming, and ABC’s New Year’s Day telecast was the No. 1 entertainment choice among Adults 18-49.