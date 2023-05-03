A Tribe Called Quest’s Rock Hall Snub Has Consequence Heated

Q-Tip’s cousin and Tribe affiliate Consequence didn’t hold back his feelings when it came to discussing the topic.

A Tribe Called Quest wasn’t on the list of the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees on Wednesday (May 3), the second time the group has failed to make the cut. Q-Tip’s cousin and Tribe affiliate Consequence didn’t hold back his feelings when it came to discussing the topic.

In a video sent to TMZ (and later posted on his Instagram), Consequence emphatically explained his position. He also made sure to applaud those who are getting inducted, including Missy Elliott who is now the first female rapper to receive the honor.

“I’m going in everybody’s faces right to make sure Hip-Hop remembers who’s getting snubbed,” he says in the clip. “This is the family tree […] This the tree that brought you G.O.O.D. Music. This the tree that allowed Common Sense to be Common. This is the right hand mans of De La Soul. Stop me when I’m lying […] We gonna stop putting disrespect on their names. We’re not going to do that […] On the political side, what I ain’t really feeling is we gotta explain 0 for two?”

Consequence expanded his thoughts in the caption, writing, “Trent sent me the @billboard article discussing @atcq SNUB as it relates to this year’s Inductees for the @rockhall. I must admit that what Trent sent me revved me up because as you guys know I am 100 over my family. Whether I deal with them everyday or NOT. For the narrative to now be that A Tribe Called Quest is 0-2 with @rockhall becomes an issue of value and politics.

“The ‘concentrated push’ is based on maneuvering between politics and popularity. NOT the value or merit of the musical catalogue and/or its compositions. I feel no anger or venom towards the @rockhall but I do think a conversation is needed at this point because of the domino effect of perception. Congratulations to Missy Elliott, Kool Herc, Chaka Khan and Don Cornelius, Sheryl Crow and everyone who has been Inducted this year!!! All I ask is that you … Do Right By My Family.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation tapped LL COOL J to announce the members of the Class of 2023 on Wednesday (May 3). Missy Elliott joins Kate Bush, George Michael, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against The Machine, The Spinners and Willie Nelson in the performer category.

Hip-Hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc will receive the Rock Hall’s Musical Influence Award, R&B singer Chaka Khan will receive the Musical Excellence Award, while Soul Train creator Don Cornelius will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award. Other 2023 honorees include Link Wray, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin.

As for Tribe, maybe third time’s a charm?