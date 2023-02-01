Missy Elliott & A Tribe Called Quest Among 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Find out how you can vote for potential Class of ’23 inductees.

Two legendary Hip Hop acts are in contention for Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductions this year. Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest made the latest shortlist of nominees.

Today (February 1), The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced fourteen potential inductees for the Class of 2023. Eight of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time in their careers.

Missy Elliott scored a nomination in her first year of eligibility. To be eligible for a Rock Hall nomination, the artist or group must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Missy Elliott Is Already A Songwriters Hall Of Famer

The Supa Dupa Fly debut album by Missy Elliott came out in 1996. Elliott went on to release additional bodies of work such as 1999’s Da Real World, 2001’s Miss E… So Addictive, 2005’s The Cookbook, and 2019’s Iconology.

Missy Elliott became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The Virginia native also received MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Additionally, Berklee College of Music presented her with an honorary Doctor of Music degree.

A Tribe Called Quest Released Several Stellar Projects

Many Hip Hop heads consider A Tribe Called Quest one of the greatest rap groups of all time. Between 1990-1993, the NYC-bred collective released the classic albums People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, The Low End Theory, and Midnight Marauders.

Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Jarobi White, and the late Phife Dawg formed A Tribe Called Quest in the 1980s. The Native Tongues representatives launched a music career that lasted four decades, culminating with the #1 album We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service in 2016.

Fans Can Vote For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations

The 2023 list of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame nominees also includes Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” states John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

An international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry will get to cast ballots for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class of 2023. Fans can also vote online every day at vote.rockhall.com. Inductees will be announced in May.