Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey & More To Perform At Usher Presents Lovers & Friends Festival

More than 40 acts will hit the stage in Sin City.

A star-studded lineup of music legends will be part of the 2023 Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas. Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Usher, Pitbull, and Christina Aguilera top the bill for the upcoming event.

In addition, festivalgoers will have the chance to see Boyz II Men, 50 Cent, Chris Brown, Nelly, Miguel, Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, PartyNextDoor, Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim, and other musicians perform on May 6.

More than forty acts have been confirmed for the Lovers & Friends showcase in Nevada. In particular, Hip Hop icon Missy Elliott is marking her first billed performance since 2019.

Missy Elliott launched her music career as a songwriter and producer for established hitmakers such as Jodeci, SWV, and the late Aaliyah. By 1997, Elliott broke out as a soloist with the classic Supa Dupa Fly album.

Over the course of a decade, Missy Elliott also released Da Real World, Miss E… So Addictive, Under Construction, This Is Not a Test!, and The Cookbook. The Songwriters Hall of Famer also dropped her comeback EP Iconology in 2019.

General admission, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana presale tickets for Usher Presents Lovers & Friends Festival go on sale starting January 20 at 10 am PT at www.loversandfriendsfest.com. Layaway payment plans start at $19.99 down.