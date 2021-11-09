Missy Elliott Celebrates Receiving Her Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented Hip Hop icon Missy Elliott with a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Elliott took part in a ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday.

Fellow musicians Ciara and Lizzo were on hand to introduce Missy Elliott at the event. A tearful Elliott also delivered an acceptance speech outside the Amoeba Music store on Hollywood Boulevard.

The 4-time Grammy winner thanked her family, friends, supporters, collaborators, and the Walk of Fame selection committee. In addition, she posted a message to her 4.4 million Instagram followers.

Missy Elliott wrote:

Slide Left👈🏾VA all Day I love you #757🙌🏾 We here baby! And I know a lot of people say (Missy it’s bout Time) but this was the right time (God’s Timing)& I am Grateful! This is a moment that I shall never forget & all the people who have been on this journey with me through my ups and downs & sickness I want you all to know how much you mean to me💜💜💜 I am still filled by seeing I have a star amongst so many other great Stars my heart is Smiling and I thank all my SuperFriends and all the female EMCEES before me thank you for being the foundation for me Queens👑 I am HUMBLED! #hollywoodwalkoffame @missymisdemeanorelliott Instagram

Missy Elliott Built A Legendary Entertainment Career

Before becoming an international recording artist, Missy Elliott penned countless songs for other singers. The Virginia-bred entertainer then broke out as a superstar in her own right with the classic 1997 studio LP Supa Dupa Fly.

Elliott’s album catalog also includes Da Real World (1999), Miss E… So Addictive (2001), Under Construction (2002), This Is Not a Test! (2003), and The Cookbook (2005). Her production discography features tracks by Aaliyah, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Mary J. Blige, Beyoncé, Monica, Jazmine Sullivan, and other high-profile acts.

Throughout her four-decade career, Missy Elliott established herself as an innovator whose groundbreaking songs and music videos helped shape the direction of Hip Hop and R&B. Elliott became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the first female rapper to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.