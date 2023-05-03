Missy Elliott Becomes First Female Rapper To Earn Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Hip Hop icon makes it into the Rock Hall in her first year of eligibility.

Virginia-raised recording artist Missy Elliott will be the first female rapper inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation tapped LL Cool J to announce the members of the Class of 2023 on Wednesday. Missy Elliott joins Kate Bush, George Michael, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, and Willie Nelson in the performer category.

In addition, Hip Hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc will receive the Rock Hall’s Musical Influence Award. R&B singer Chaka Khan will receive the Musical Excellence Award. Soul Train creator Don Cornelius will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award. Other 2023 honorees include Link Wray, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” stated John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

Sykes continued, “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

Missy Elliott Cultivated A Legendary Career In The Music Business

Melissa “Misdemeanor” Elliott broke out in the music industry as a songwriter for acts like Raven-Symoné, Jodeci, and Aaliyah. The former member of the girl group Sista began releasing her own music as Missy Elliott in the late 1990s.

Supa Dupa Fly arrived in 1997, and the studio LP went on to earn classic status. Missy Elliott also dropped 1999’s Da Real World, 2001’s Miss E… So Addictive, 2002’s Under Construction, 2003’s This Is Not a Test!, and 2005’s The Cookbook.

After taking a hiatus from releasing projects, Missy Elliott returned with a new body of work in 2019. The Iconology EP came out in August of that year. Teyana Taylor appeared in the music video for the Iconology track “Throw It Back.”

Missy Elliott’s catalog contains numerous Platinum and Gold-certified songs. Both “Work It” as well as “Lose Control” featuring Ciara and Fatman Scoop earned 2x-Platinum plaques from the RIAA.

“All of the other artists look to her as a leader; she’s an amazing songwriter, amazing performer, and she also produces her own stuff. She’s the full package, and it would be fitting if she’s the first female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” stated Greg Harris, CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.