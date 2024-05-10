Ice Spice Explains How Her Mom Inspired Upcoming “Y2K” Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The New Yorker also drops the “Gimmie A Light” single.

Ice Spice was born on January 1, 2000. The Bronx native came into the world on the same day the Y2K bug was supposed to end the world.

Later this year, Ice Spice will drop her debut studio album, Y2K. The 24-year-old rapper spoke to Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s New Music Daily. She talked about the inspiration for her upcoming project.

“Thankfully, I had my mom, so growing up I’d see her really embody the Y2K aesthetic in its truest form,” Spice stated. “It’s duck nails, it’s a tramp stamp. It’s brown lip liner no matter where you go. So thankfully I had her as my inspo growing up.”

Ice Spice decided to keep the name of her album simple. The Grammy-nominated hitmaker also discussed the Y2K title during her interview with Zane Lowe.

“I have a book full of pages of album names and different ideas, and I just really find the beauty and simplicity,” Spice explained. She continued, “I was just like, ‘You know what? I want it to be short. I don’t want it to be this super long phrase.'”

Ice Spice released Like..? in January 2023. That Capitol Records-backed EP contained the singles “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “In Ha Mood” and “Princess Diana” with Nicki Minaj. Plus, Spice dropped “Gimmie A Light” on Friday (May 10).