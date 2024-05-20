Jacquees & Deiondra Sanders Reveal Baby Gender [VIDEO]

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The celebrity couple shared moments from their event on the internet.

Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders will have a newborn son. The “B.E.D.” singer and the daughter of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deon Sanders hosted a gender reveal party.

Jacquees shared photos and videos from the function on social media. The self-described King of R&B celebrated the occasion with a personal Instagram statement.

“WE ARE HAVING A LIL BABY BOY. THANK YOU JESUS! GOD IS GOOD!!!!” Jacquees wrote as the caption for one of his Instagram posts.

Deiondra Sanders’ pregnancy with Jacquees made headlines over the last several months. In particular, the Deion’s Family Playbook reality show star’s famous father commented on the news in April.

“I haven’t digested that whole thing yet,” Deon Sanders admitted in an interview. “I’m proud of my baby that she’s at least waited until her thirties to give me this gift of life.”

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees filmed moments leading up to the gender reveal as well as the actual party. Sanders published a 25-minute video about the festivities on her YouTube channel

“Thank you everyone who came, supported and sponsored! Thanks bae for making this day so special for me and everything I imagined! I love you all! YOUTUBE OUT NOW!! And I will be posting all week so get ready! lol,” Deiondra Sanders wrote on Instagram.