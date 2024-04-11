Deion Sanders Reacts To Daughter’s Pregnancy As Jacquees Shares Sonogram 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Deion Sanders said that “not one thing” excites him about becoming a first-time grandfather but he’s glad Deiondra waited until her thirties.

Deion Sanders said the news that his daughter Deiondra is expecting a baby with Jacquees hasn’t quite sunk in yet but he’s focused on her wellbeing.

The NFL legend’s daughter announced their pregnancy last month. Coach Prime confessed that while “not one thing” excites him about becoming a first-time grandfather, he’s still processing the news.

“I haven’t digested that whole thing yet,” Sanders said during an interview with PEOPLE published Wednesday (April 10). “I’m proud of my baby that she’s at least waited until her thirties to give me this gift of life.”

While Sanders said he’s happy Deiondra waited, his priority remains to ensure “she’s straight emotionally and psychologically as well.”

In her pregnancy reveal, Deiondra explained that her pregnancy was “not planned nor expected.” She also said “I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to.”

Meanwhile, Jacquees and Deiondra shared photos from a sonogram on Wednesday. The couple posed for pics with Deiondra’s mom Carolyn Chambers.

“God is overly good! Colossal Blessings on the way!! LOOOOOK AT MY BABY!!! 18 weeks and 5 days!!! Lord I thank you!!” Jacquees captioned the post.

He also gave fans some good news about his upcoming musical projects. “And my album budget Got approved today,” he added. “s/o @birdman and Slim !! God thank you, I’m glad you’ve been seeing me trying!!! God is GOOOOOOOD!”

Jacquees Promises To Be In Delivery Room Despite Being Squeamish

The singer promised to be in the delivery room to welcome his child into the world.

“He said he wants to be in the room,” Deiondra revealed. “It’s just so funny because he’s not really good with blood and stuff like that. So, I don’t know how this is gonna work out with him in the room, but we will see.”