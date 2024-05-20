CNN Panel Addresses Cardi B’s Declaration She Won’t Be Voting For Joe Biden Or Donald Trump

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper’s take on the 2024 presidential race goes viral.

While Cardi B is a diamond-certified, Grammy Award-winning recording artist, she’s also become a public figure whose political opinions often make national news.

Earlier this month, Cardi B revealed that neither Democrat Joe Biden nor Republican Donald Trump earned her vote in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. CNN’s State of the Union show covered the rap superstar’s rejection of both candidates.

“The famous rapper, Cardi B… she endorsed Biden in 2020. Now she told Rolling Stone magazine she doesn’t ‘f’ with either of them,” Jake Tapper explained to his panel of State of the Union political commentators.

The Moment author Bakari Sellers responded, “I don’t think the biggest threat to Joe Biden is Donald Trump. I think the biggest threat to Joe Biden is people staying at home. Cardi B actually echoes that sentiment.”

.@Bakari_Sellers: This race is “Joe Biden vs Donald Trump vs the couch"

Bakari, @Alyssafarah, @AshleyrAllison and @BradOnMessage join CNN's @JakeTapper to discuss Joe Biden's push to appeal to Black voters and the state of the 2024 presidential race. pic.twitter.com/GXYXuNdlql — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) May 19, 2024

Cardi B’s endorsement of Joe Biden in the 2020 campaign also included the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker interviewing the former vice president. That conversation featured the rapper and politician discussing healthcare, police brutality and other issues.

In January 2021, Cardi B still supported newly-inaugurated President Biden. Right-wing Republicans, like Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, threatened to impeach the new POTUS just days into his presidency.

“How they trying to impeach Biden already? He hasn’t even taken a s### at the White House yet. This just shows me how delusional and dumb people can be,” Cardi tweeted at the time.

While she may have changed her view of Joe Biden since 2020, Cardi B has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump for years. The Invasion of Privacy rapper also repeatedly clashed with Trump’s MAGA supporters on social media.