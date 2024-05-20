Comedian Desi Banks Catches Heat For Mocking Diddy’s Apology Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Did the Atlanta-bred internet personality cross the line?

Sean “Diddy” Combs became a trending topic once again after footage of the Bad Boy founder assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura spread across the internet.

Following overwhelming backlash over the violent video, Diddy offered a public expression of regret. Comedian Desi Banks decided to post a spoof of the “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” rapper’s apology video.

However, Desi Banks received mixed reactions. Some social media users found the parody funny. In contrast, critics blasted Banks for supposedly trivializing a serious issue so soon after the news broke.

“If The Boondocks added this exact skit to their show, n##### would be laughing but now all of a sudden it’s insensitive,” one X user commented on Sunday (May 19).

Another X account tweeted, “Y’all don’t gotta make everything into a corny skit for your own gain.” Someone else posted, “This is what I’m saying nobody takes [domestic violence seriously].”

A defender of Desi Banks wrote, “N##### tryna say [he’s] making a joke about domestic violence when he’s clearly clowning Diddy??? This is why nobody takes this community [seriously].”

Desi Banks rose to internet fame through his comedy sketches on Vine before transitioning to other platforms like X and YouTube. He also appeared in motion pictures such as 2019’s Little starring Regina Hall, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin.