Amber Rose Reveals She Told Kanye West To Drink Before Taylor Swift VMA Stunt

Amber Rose reveals on a podcast that she encouraged Kanye West to drink Hennessy before his infamous 2009 VMAs interruption of Taylor Swift.

Amber Rose just revealed she played a major role in one of Hip-Hop’s most controversial moments.

The model and entrepreneur appeared on the “Ball in the Family” podcast with Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball this week and admitted she directly fueled Kanye West‘s infamous 2009 VMAs interruption of Taylor Swift by encouraging him to drink before the awards show.

Rose, 42, didn’t hold back about her involvement in the incident that would define both artists’ careers.

She recalled telling Ye before the ceremony, “You’re a f###### superstar. We need to get that Hennessy. We need to be on the carpet just taking shots of Henny on the carpet.”

She continued hyping him up, saying, “You the biggest thing in the whole world.”

The whole thing spiraled faster than she expected. Rose explained that once they got to the venue, everything moved quickly, and she wasn’t prepared for what actually happened.

“All of a sudden I’m just sitting there and then he’s on stage. I’m like, ‘Oh s###. I was not expecting that,'” she said.

She acknowledged that the situation backfired, but she also defended Kanye’s underlying message about the award going to the wrong person.

When Kanye took the stage, he interrupted the 19-year-old Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video and delivered his now-infamous line: “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.”

Rose’s perspective on the moment remains complicated.

“That’s naturally Kanye’s personality. Do I agree with how he did it? No. But was he right? Yes. That’s how I feel,” she stated.

Rose and Kanye dated from 2008 to 2010, and their relationship ended when his attention shifted toward Kim Kardashian.

In 2012, Rose publicly called Kim a “homewrecker” for her role in the breakup. Kanye and Kim eventually married but divorced in early 2021, and he’s now married to Bianca Censori, a Yeezy architect.

Rose has moved on with her own life and family. She married rapper Wiz Khalifa in 2013 and they share a 13-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, though they divorced after just one year.

She also shares a 6-year-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, with AE Edwards.

Despite the drama surrounding the VMAs incident, Rose revealed she’s actually spoken with Taylor Swift since then, and there’s no lingering tension between them.