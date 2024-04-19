Ice Spice Admits She Didn’t Expect To Win Any Grammys At 2024 Ceremony

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Best Rap Song category was marred by controversy.

Ice Spice scored four nominations at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in February. However, the 24-year-old recording artist left the show empty-handed.

The latest episode of The Shop talk show features Ice Spice as a guest. During her appearance on the LeBron James-led program, the Bronx-raised rapper spoke about her 2024 Grammy Award experience.

“It’s my first Grammys, so I was just honored to be there and grateful for my nominations to be honest,” Spice stated in a clip posted to X. “I didn’t expect to win any, so I didn’t leave disappointed.”

full episode out now with a legendary lineup😊 i was a lil nervous lmfaooo pic.twitter.com/q8wL2rDcOE — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) April 18, 2024

The Recording Academy nominated Ice Spice in the Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Karma” with Taylor Swift), Best Song Written for Visual Media (“Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj and Aqua), and Best Rap Song (“Barbie World”) categories.

Ice Spice’s Best Rap Song nod for “Barbie World” led to some controversy on Grammy night . The Recording Academy’s official X social media account accidentally announced “Barbie World” as the winner.

Killer Mike’s “Scientists & Engineers” featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane took home the Best Rap Song trophy. Many Nicki Minaj fans expressed outrage over the error. Minaj has yet to win a Grammy Award in her near-20-year career.