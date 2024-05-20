Former Bad Boy Artist Shyne Denounces Diddy After Violent Hotel Footage Goes Public

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The United Democratic Party leader offers prayers for Cassie and other alleged victims of abuse.

Moses “Shyne” Barrow released his self-titled debut album in 2000 via Sean “Diddy” Combs’ record label. The Belizean rapper/politician has now publicly condemned his former Bad Boy Entertainment boss.

On Friday (May 17), CNN published an InterContinental Hotel LA surveillance video of Diddy attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Combs later offered a public apology. Despite the mea culpa, the 2016 footage caused outrage on social media.

For example, Shyne addressed the viral clip of Diddy dragging and kicking Cassie Ventura. The 45-year-old “Bad Boyz” hitmaker blasted Combs’ violent actions on Instagram.

“I vehemently denounce the repugnant behavior of Sean Diddy Combs captured on the video in which he is seen physically assaulting Mrs. Cassie Ventura-Fine,” Shyne wrote in his Instagram caption.

He continued, “There is no place for violence against women anywhere on the planet. As a father of a precious daughter, a global citizen and the next Prime Minister of Belize, I want absolutely nothing to do with people who engage in this pattern of diabolical behavior.”

In addition to being signed to Bad Boy in 1998, Shyne also served nine years in prison following a 1999 nightclub shooting in New York. A jury acquitted Sean Combs – then known as Puff Daddy – in the same criminal case.

Shyne concluded his Instagram message about Diddy by referencing other abuse accusations against the mogul. The current leader of the Belize United Democratic Party stated, “My prayers are with Cassie and all the other victims who have come forward with horrendous allegations against Mr. Combs.”