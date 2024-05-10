Rick Ross Thinks The Game Is “Starving” For Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Game dissed Rick Ross on the song “Freeway’s Revenge” after taking several shots at Rozay on social media.

Rick Ross responded to The Game’s diss track “Freeway’s Revenge” on Friday (May 10). Rozay laughed at Game, downplaying the West Coast rapper’s instigation in an Instagram Stories video.

“You n##### don’t wanna eat?” Ross said. “Must not. You n##### starving. You n##### starving!”

Game released “Freeway’s Revenge” after trolling Ross on social media. The opening verse targeted Rozay’s weight and referenced Kendrick Lamar’s battle with Drake.

“Cut open his stomach and stuff bricks in it/Put his body on a scale like there’s fish in it/I can see a b#### in him/$20 million home renovation, just to slit your wrists in it/Suicide, it’s a suicide, rip apart the Maybach, I know the truth’s inside/You 12 lemon pepper wings from a heart attack/Akademiks, get this n#### Ozempic starter pack/Kai Cenat, hit the room, turn that stream on/Ask Buddens ’bout his brief encounter with King Kong/This ain’t the Kendrick beef, my Drac’ sing songs/Shots rings out, the neighbor better have his ring on,” Game rapped.

Game claimed Ross enjoyed getting urinated on before bringing up Rozay’s past as a corrections officer. Game bashed Ross for fabricating the “boss” rap persona.

“’I just a bought a 100-foot yacht, and it was captivating’/Congratulations, what an imagination/From C.O. to drug kingpin now this n#### acting Haitian/The stories these n##### tell/He gon’ tell us he got a key for every n#### he got locked in a cell/He gon’ tell us he just bought another crib, he living well/But he won’t tell us about his health condition, he sick as hell/He popping pills, they starting to f### with his brain/Seizures off the lean, Balenciaga shorts got the s### stains/He not a mastermind, he Gotti, line after line/Lay back in the Maybach, making up s### just to pass the time/He think he Big Meech, free Larry Hoover/Miami a big beach, now watch how I maneuver,” Game rapped.

Listen to “Freeway’s Revenge” below.