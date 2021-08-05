Aaliyah’s Estate Releases Statement About Individuals Leaching Off The Singer’s Work

With the launch of the new aaliyahiscoming.com website and verified @blackgroundrecords2.0 Instagram account, many fans of the late R&B singer Aaliyah believed more of her music could finally make it to streaming sites in the near future.

Apparently, in response to the growing rumors about the One In A Million album creator’s discography, the official Aaliyah social media accounts posted the following statement:

Protecting Aaliyah’s legacy is, and will always be, our focus. For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish. We have always been confused as to why there is such a tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives. Now, in this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word – forgiveness. Although we will continue to defend ourselves and her legacy lawfully and justly, we want to preempt the inevitable attacks on our character by all the individuals who have emerged from the shadows to leech off of Aaliyah’s life’s work. Ultimately, we desire closure and a modicum of peace so we can facilitate the growth of the Aaliyah Memorial Fund and other creative projects that embody Aaliyah’s true essence, which is to inspire strength and positivity for people of all creeds, races and cultures around the world. The Estate of Aaliyah Haughton via @aaliyah Instagram

In January, the Aaliyah Estate also responded to speculation that her full musical catalog was close to being uploaded to streamers such as Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and Tidal.

“While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah’s music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time. Our inability to share Aaliyah’s music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah’s music,” read the message from the Estate of Aaliyah Haughton.