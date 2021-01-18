Aaliyah’s Estate Updates Fans On The Singer’s Music Not Joining Streaming Services

(AllHipHop News)
Fans of Aaliyah Haughton are still waiting for the late performer’s catalog to be made available on streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal. There was some hope the day that marked her 42nd birthday would also be the day her music would be added to those platforms.
Unfortunately, January 16, 2021, came and went without classics like “One In A Million,” “Are You That Somebody?” “Try Again,” and “Rock The Boat” showing up on DSPs. The singer’s estate did offer an update on why Aaliyah’s discography is still not streamable nearly twenty years after her death.
A message to our fans. We hear you and we see you. Thank you for your continued support. – The Estate of Aaliyah#aaliyah #aaliyahhaughton #babygirl #aaliyahforever pic.twitter.com/fzFPf2CLLn
— Aaliyah (@AaliyahHaughton) January 15, 2021
The verified @AaliyahHaughton account posted:
We hear you and we see you. While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah’s music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time. Our inability to share Aaliyah’s music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah’s music. In the meantime, however, we are working diligently to protect what is in our control — Aaliyah’s brand, legacy, and intellectual property. In doing so, we will continue to release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah’s legacy and light shining. While we understand this may be challenging, we need the support of the fans Aaliyah loved so dearly, until we can resolve all the issues in freeing her music. Undoubtedly, we understand how frustration can lead to anger and disappointment. However, we ask all of you for your continued support and love as we aim to achieve these goals for all of you and our babygirl. We appreciate you.
At the moment, Aaliyah’s 1994 debut studio LP, Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number, is her only album that is accessible on streaming services. She also released 1996’s One in a Million and 2001’s Aaliyah before her passing. The Detroit native’s songs are part of soundtracks and compilations as well.