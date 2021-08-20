Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million’ Album Arrives On Streaming Services

Fans of the late Aaliyah have been waiting years for her music to finally be available on streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. That day has finally come.

Aaliyah’s second studio LP, One In A Million, is now available to stream. In addition, the 2x-Platinum project quickly jumped to #1 on the iTunes all-genre chart.

One In A Million originally dropped in 1996 via Blackground/Atlantic. The album hosts the singles “Hot Like Fire,” “If Your Girl Only Knew,” “4 Page Letter,” “The One I Gave My Heart To,” and the title track.

Besides earning commercial success and critical praise, Aaliyah’s One In A Million is also one of the earliest introductions to the groundbreaking production sound developed by Timbaland and Missy Elliott. One In A Million features guest appearances by Timbaland, Missy Elliott, Treach, and Slick Rick.

There does seem to be some disagreement between Blackground Records owner/Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson and the Aaliyah Estate. Earlier this month, the Estate released a statement about the R&b singer’s catalog being re-released for streaming platforms.

The Aaliyah Estate posted:

Protecting Aaliyah’s legacy is, and will always be, our focus. For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish. We have always been confused as to why there is such a tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives. Now, in this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word – forgiveness. Although we will continue to defend ourselves and her legacy lawfully and justly, we want to preempt the inevitable attacks on our character by all the individuals who have emerged from the shadows to leech off of Aaliyah’s life’s work. Ultimately, we desire closure and a modicum of peace so we can facilitate the growth of the Aaliyah Memorial Fund and other creative projects that embody Aaliyah’s true essence, which is to inspire strength and positivity for people of all creeds, races and cultures around the world. The Estate of Aaliyah Haughton via @aaliyah Instagram

Aaliyah Haughton died in the Bahamas at the age of 21 in 2001. The Brooklyn-born, Detroit-bred musician and eight other people were killed in a plane crash after filming the music video for “Rock The Boat” off 2001’s Aaliyah album.