Aaliyah’s Self-Titled Album Set To Hit Streaming Services

“Rock the Boat” and “More Than a Woman” are headed to streamers.

Blackground Records 2.0 continues to present Aaliyah’s catalog on streaming services for the first time. Up next is the late singer’s 2001 self-titled album.

Aaliyah is scheduled to arrive on streamers this Friday, September 10. The studio LP was originally released six weeks before Aaliyah Haughton and eight others were killed in a plane crash in the Bahamas.

The re-release of Aaliyah follows 1996’s One In A Million arriving on streaming platforms in August. One In A Million jumped into the Billboard 200’s Top 10 for the first time after hitting DSPs last month.

Aaliyah initially opened at #2 on the Billboard 200 before climbing to #1 after the Detroit native’s death. The project is certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Songs such as “We Need a Resolution,” “Rock the Boat,” and “More Than a Woman” live on the Aaliyah album. Production was provided by Timbaland, Eric Seats, Rapture Stewart, J. Dub, and Bud’da.

There has been some controversy connected to Blackground Records 2.0 adding Aaliyah’s discography to streaming services. The Estate of Aaliyah Haughton released a statement taking issue with the release of Aaliyah’s music “without any transparency or full accounting to the estate.”