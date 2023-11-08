A$AP Rocky Arrived To L.A. Courthouse Masked Up With Bodyguards Ahead Of Gun Case Hearing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky is being represented by a trial attorney who previously worked with Meek Mill.

A$AP Rocky has initiated the judicial process in connection to the gun assault case involving A$AP Relli.

On Wednesday (November 8) Rocky arrived at the Los Angeles County criminal courthouse in downtown L.A. fully masked up and in a three-piece suit with bodyguards at his side. His appearance at the courthouse was reportedly for a preliminary probable cause hearing in his 2022 gun case.

A$AP Rocky has arrived at a Los Angeles County criminal courthouse for the probable cause hearing in his gun assault case



He’s wearing a suit, tie, surgical mask and sunglasses as he waits in hallway with his bodyguard and lawyers — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) November 8, 2023

In August 2022, Rocky was formally charged with two counts of first-degree assault after he was accused of firing a weapon at Relli during a personal confrontation in November 2021. According to a thread shared by court reporter Meghann Cuniff, Rocky’s preliminary hearing will likely last only one day while the judge reviews evidence and decides whether or not to move forward with the charges being brought against the A$AP Mob member.

A$AP Rocky is being represented by trial attorney Joe Tacopina, who has previously worked with Meek Mill, among others. According to Cunniff, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew of Brown Rudnik, the firm which represented Johnny Depp in his defamation case against Amber Heard, are representing a witness in the case.

Rocky reportedly exited the courtroom 20 minutes past 1 p.m. PT following witness testimony from Relli (real name is Terrell Ephron). Relli was also cross-examined by Tacopina and details of his testimony were re-published in a report by TMZ. Ephron testified the issues between he and Rocky started after he claims his former associate became dishonest and didn’t honor his promise to cover funeral expenses for a deceased A$AP Mob member. Ephron claims he met A$AP Rocky at a L.A. hotel after the rapper demanded to know where he was.

Rocky allegedly pointed a gun at Ephron‘s stomach and said “I will kill you” before firing the gun at him multiple times. He was reportedly struck by at least one of the shots in the hand.

The judge reportedly allowed a video camera in the courtroom for documentation purposes and allegedly denied Tacopina’s request for a closed session.

Dive in and dissect the full thread of events that unfolded during the hearing after Rocky arrived to the courthouse below.